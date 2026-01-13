Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1548
 EUR
0,0007
0,06 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
13.01.2026 13:14:25

Portugal Inflation Unrevised At 2.2%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in December, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent annually in December, the same as in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on December 31.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation rose somewhat to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent.

The annual price growth in unprocessed products moderated to 6.0 percent from 6.1 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices deepened to 2.4 percent from 0.8 percent. Inflation based on housing rents slowed to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in November.

The EU measure of inflation was 2.4 percent in December versus 2.1 percent in November, as estimated.

The average inflation rate for the year 2025 was 2.3 percent compared to 2.4 percent in 2024, the agency said.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start der Berichtssaison: ATX tiefer aber trotzdem mit neuen Allzeithochs -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel in Rot, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen