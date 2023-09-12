Portugal Inflation Unrevised At 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation accelerated, as initially estimated in August, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.7 percent in August from 3.1 percent in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on September 12.

The core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, also moderated to 4.5 percent in August from 4.7 percent in July.

Energy prices decreased at a slower rate of 6.5 percent annually in August versus a 14.9 percent plunge in the prior month.

The yearly price growth in unprocessed food products was 6.4 percent compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent from July, when they dropped by 0.4 percent, as estimated.

EU harmonized inflation climbed to 5.3 percent from 4.3 percent in the prior month, confirming the flash data.