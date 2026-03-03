Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1503
 EUR
0,0034
0,30 %
EUR - GBP
03.03.2026 14:31:43

Portugal Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 5.6%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's unemployment rate held steady in January, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 5.6 percent in January, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.8 percent.

There were 315,000 unemployed people in January compared to 314,100 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 16 to 24 age group, declined to 18.2 percent, which was the lowest rate since April 2023, from 18.6 in December.

Data showed that the employment rate also held steady at 65.8 percent in January.

Krieg in Nahost: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX zum Handelsende tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX schließt deutlich unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigte sich sehr schwach. Der Dow präsentierte dich ebenfalls in Rot. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.
