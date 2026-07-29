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29.07.2026 14:59:56

Portugal Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 5.6%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's unemployment rate held steady in June after falling in the previous three months, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 5.6 percent in June, the same as in May. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.

There were 316,600 unemployed people in June compared to 315,700 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 16 to 24 age group, dropped to 18.9 percent from 19.8 percent.

Data also showed that the employment rate was 66.2 percent in June versus 66.5 percent in May.

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