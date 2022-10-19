Portugal PPI Inflation At 8-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Portugal's producer price inflation eased for the third straight month in September to reach its lowest level in eight months, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index climbed 19.6 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 22.4 percent rise in August.

In addition, the recent inflation rate was the weakest since January, when prices had risen 18.1 percent.

The overall price growth in September was largely influenced by higher prices of energy and intermediate goods.

However, annual growth in energy prices slowed notably to 34.9 percent in September from 49.7 percent a month ago. Prices for intermediate goods grew 18.9 percent.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices rose 15.3 percent for the third consecutive month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent in September versus a 1.0 percent fall in the preceding month.