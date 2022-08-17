Portugal PPI Inflation Eases In July

(RTTNews) - Portugal's producer price inflation slowed in July, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index climbed 24.8 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 25.6 percent rise in June.

The overall price growth in July was largely influenced by higher prices of energy and raw materials.

Energy prices alone surged 60.9 percent annually in July and those for intermediate goods rose 20.9 percent.

Excluding the energy group, producer price inflation slowed to 15.6 percent from 16.1 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.7 percent in July, after a 2.4 percent gain in June.