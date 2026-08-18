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18.08.2026 13:20:25

Portugal Producer Price Inflation Climbs To 41-month High

(RTTNews) - Portugal's producer price inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in nearly three-and-a-half years, largely due to higher costs for energy and intermediate goods, according to figures from Statistics Portugal released on Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 5.8 percent yearly in July, faster than the 5.1 percent stable increase in June. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since February 2023, when prices rose 10.3 percent.

Energy prices surged 15.8 percent annually in July versus a 12.7 percent jump in June. The annual price growth in intermediate goods accelerated to 6.5 percent from 6.3 percent. Prices for capital and consumer goods grew 1.8 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in July.

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