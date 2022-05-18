Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
18.05.2022 16:28:32
Portugal Producer Price Inflation Eases
(RTTNews) - Portugal's producer price inflation eased in April, though remained strong, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.
The producer price index climbed 24.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 26.5 percent rise in March.
The overall increase in April was largely influenced by higher prices of energy and raw materials.
Energy prices alone grew 11.8 percent annually in April. Excluding the energy group, producer price inflation accelerated to 15.8 percent from 13.7 percent in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, producer prices showed no variations in April, after a 6.2 percent gain in March.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: Wall Street uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlagen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.