(RTTNews) - Portugal's producer price inflation accelerated further in October to the highest level in over three-and-a-half years, largely driven by soaring energy costs, according to figures from Statistics Portugal released on Wednesday.

The producer price index surged 10.2 percent yearly in October, faster than the 9.2 percent increase in September. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since February 2023, when prices rose 10.3 percent.

The annual price growth in energy quickened to 37.9 percent from 33.6 percent in September, and the price index for intermediate goods climbed 8.8 percent. Prices for both consumer goods and capital goods increased 2.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 1.2 percent.