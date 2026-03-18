Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1585
 EUR
0,0014
0,12 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
18.03.2026 12:57:38

Portugal Producer Prices Fall 3.5%

(RTTNews) - Portugal's producer prices continued their declining trend in February, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index fell 3.5 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 2.1 percent decrease in January. Prices have been falling since January 2025.

The continued fall in February was mainly driven by 3.3 percent cheaper energy costs. Prices for intermediate and consumer goods also fell by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. On the other hand, capital goods prices rose at a stable rate of 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 1.1 percent in February.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der ATX und der deutsche Leitindex bewegen sich auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Börsen tendieren abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen am Donnerstag mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen