Portugal Producer Prices Fall Further

(RTTNews) - Portugal's producer prices decreased for the tenth successive month in January, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The producer price index fell 4.3 percent year-on-year in January, slightly slower than the 4.5 percent decrease in the previous month.

The downward trend was largely driven by a 9.9 percent decline in prices for energy goods and a 7.1 percent fall in the intermediate goods segment.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices decreased 2.8 percent annually in January versus a 2.1 percent decline in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in December.