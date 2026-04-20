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20.04.2026 14:15:49

Portugal Producer Prices Remain Flat In March

(RTTNews) - Portugal's producer prices stalled in March, ending a 14-month period of decline amid energy price fluctuations, according to figures from Statistics Portugal released on Monday.

The producer price index remained unchanged in March, following a 3.5 percent decrease in the previous month.

The annual decline in energy prices eased significantly from 18.8 percent to 0.6 percent due to the impact of the Middle East war, which pushed up oil prices.

Prices for consumer goods fell 0.7 percent, while those for capital goods grew at a steady rate of 1.6 percent. Data showed that costs for intermediate goods were 0.3 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.3 percent, reversing a 1.3 percent drop in February.

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