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09.06.2026 15:25:27

Portugal Trade Deficit Narrows In April

(RTTNews) - Portugal's foreign trade shortfall decreased in April from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 2.9 billion in April from EUR 3.0 billion in the same month last year.

Exports climbed 15.5 percent year-over-year in April, and imports were 11.0 percent higher. Excluding fuels and lubricants, exports increased 14.3 percent.

During April, Portugal's main export partner country was Spain, followed by France and Germany. An 11.1 percent growth in shipments to Spain was mainly due to the increase in transactions involving industrial supplies.

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