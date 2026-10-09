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09.10.2026 14:52:26
Portugal Trade Deficit Narrows In August
(RTTNews) - Portugal's foreign trade shortfall decreased in August from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.
The trade deficit dropped to EUR 2.99 billion in August from EUR 3.12 billion in the same month last year.
Exports climbed 6.8 percent year-over-year in August, maintaining a growth trajectory for the sixth consecutive month. Meanwhile, imports rose only 2.8 percent. Excluding fuels and lubricants, exports increased 2.8 percent.
In terms of product categories, besides fuels and lubricants, the most notable increases occurred in exports of capital goods and parts thereof, which grew 16.7 percent.
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