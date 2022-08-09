Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Portugal Trade Deficit Widens In June
(RTTNews) - Portugal's foreign trade deficit widened in June, as imports grew more rapidly than exports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.
The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.522 billion in June from EUR 1.619 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, the shortfall was EUR 2.377 billion.
Exports were 37.1 percent higher in June compared to last year, slower than the 40.7 percent gain in May.
The annual growth in imports also eased from 45.0 percent in May to 41.6 percent in June.
During the second quarter, exports and imports grew by 31.2 percent and 37.7 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.
