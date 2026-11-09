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09.11.2026 13:59:45

Portugal Trade Deficit Widens In September

(RTTNews) - Portugal's foreign trade shortfall increased in September from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 3.21 billion in September from EUR 2.89 billion in the same month last year.

Exports climbed 5.7 percent year-over-year in September, and imports were 7.2 percent higher. Excluding fuels and lubricants, exports increased 1.2 percent, and imports rose 2.1 percent.

In terms of product categories, besides fuels and lubricants, the most notable increases occurred in imports of capital goods and parts thereof, which grew 11.1 percent.

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