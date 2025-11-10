Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1338
 EUR
-0,0014
-0,12 %
EUR - GBP
10.11.2025 14:41:41

Portugal Trade Gap Narrows In September

(RTTNews) - Portugal's trade deficit decreased somewhat in September from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 2.59 billion in September from EUR 2.65 billion in the same month last year.

In nominal terms, exports surged 14.3 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 1.6 percent fall a month ago.

Excluding fuels and lubricants, exports increased by 15.4 percent, as a result of a decrease in transactions of this product category, the agency said.

Imports climbed 9.4 percent annually in September, following a 3.0 percent rise in the previous month.

Ende des US-Shutdowns in Sicht: ATX mit Rückenwind -- DAX erneut mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.
