Portugal Trade Gap Widens In February

(RTTNews) - Portugal's foreign trade shortfall increased in February from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.5 billion in January from EUR 2.1 billion in the same month last year.

Exports plunged 14.9 percent year-over-year in February, and imports were 6.3 percent lower.

Excluding fuels and lubricants, exports decreased by 13.1 percent, mainly reflecting the decline in transactions of products in this category as well as a 28.2 percent price drop on these products in February, the agency said.