Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1581
 EUR
-0,0009
-0,08 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
12.03.2026 16:05:46

Portugal Trade Gap Widens In January

(RTTNews) - Portugal's trade shortfall increased in January from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.5 billion in January from EUR 1.7 billion in the same month last year.

Exports plunged 14.1 percent annually in January, much faster than the 0.2 percent fall in December. Imports declined 2.5 percent, broadly in line with the 2.4 percent decrease a month ago.

Shipments of industrial supplies tumbled 27.5 percent from last year, and those of fuels and lubricants also fell sharply by 33.5 percent, associated with the shutdown of national refinery units in the last months of 2025.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:21 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht sehr schwach ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel im Minus -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließt in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag klar im Minus. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht nachhaltig verteidigen. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zum Wochenende die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen