Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
29.09.2022 14:43:24
Q2 Decline In U.S. GDP Unrevised At 0.6%
(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released its third estimate of U.S. economy activity in the second quarter on Thursday, showing the decrease in gross domestic product was unrevised from the previous estimate.
The report said real GDP fell by 0.6 percent in the second quarter, unchanged from the drop reported last month and in line with economist estimates.
The dip in GDP in the second quarter follows a 1.6 percent slump in the first quarter, with the two consecutive decreases signaling the U.S. economy is in a technical recession.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen mit klaren Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.