RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Monday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on June 7, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA raised its key interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to 0.85 percent from 0.35 percent, which was the biggest hike since 2000, and vowed to withdraw the monetary support to bring inflation back to the target. This was the second consecutive rate hike after lifting a quarter-point in May.

Hong Kong will see Q1 numbers for current account and May inflation data. The current account surplus was HKD96.1 billion in the previous quarter. Inflation in April was down 0.2 percent on month and up 1.3 percent on year.