19.07.2022 00:00:07
RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its July 5 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
At the meeting, the central bank hiked its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, from 0.85 percent to 1.35 percent, citing the resilience of the economy and higher inflation. The bank also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances by 50 basis points to 1.25 percent.
Hong Kong will provide June figures for unemployment; in May, the jobless rate was 5.1 percent.
