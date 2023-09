RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its September meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, Australia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.10 percent for the third straight meeting. The interest rate paid on exchange settlement balances also was kept unchanged at 4.00 percent.

Malaysia will provide August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 18.5 percent on year after falling 15.9 percent in July. Exports are called lower by an annual 14.6 percent after slipping 13.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at MYR13.30 billion, down from MYR17.10 billion a month earlier.

Hong Kong will see unemployment data for August, with forecasts suggesting no change in the jobless rate at 2.8 percent.