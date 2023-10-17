RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its Oct. 3 monetary policy meeting, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4.10 percent in the first policy session chaired by the new governor Michele Bullock as policymakers assessed that the past rate hikes are working to bring inflation down to the target.

Singapore will provide September figures for non-oil domestic exports; in August, NODX was down 3.8 percent on month and 20.1 percent on year, resulting in a trade surplus of SGD3.584 billion.

Japan will see August results for its tertiary industry activity index; in July, the index was at 0.60.