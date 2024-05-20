|
21.05.2024 00:02:58
RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its May 7 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
At the meeting, the RBA policy board left its benchmark interest rates unchanged, leaving the cash rate target at 4:35 percent. The board also retained the interest rate paid on Exchange Settlement balances at 4.25 percent.
New Zealand will see April figures for credit card spending; in the previous month, spending was up 1.4 percent on year.
