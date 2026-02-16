|
17.02.2026 00:03:34
RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Monday release the minutes from its Feb. 3 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
At the meeting, the RBA raised its benchmark rate for the first time since November 2023, by 25 basis points to 3.85 percent. The board observed that inflationary pressures picked up materially in the second half of 2025.
Also, Japan will see December data for its tertiary industry activity index; in November, the index score was -2.40.
Finally, the markets in South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Indonesia are closed for the Lunar New Year.
