(RTTNews) - The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's November policy session revealed that the majority of members in the bank's rate-setting body maintained a hawkish tone citing the upside risks to inflation as the main hurdle facing the economy, but the removal of the previous guidance signaling policymakers' willingness to act when necessary, including raising the cash rate further, suggest the bank is on a wait-and-watch mode, J.P. Morgan Securities Australia economist Tom Kennedy said.

"This was expected and the policy outlook remains data dependent, though we retain our view that the cash rate has peaked and the RBA is now on hold," Kennedy said in a note on Tuesday.

The Australian central bank had raised its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time this year during the November 02-03 policy session, taking it to the highest level in 18 years in order to bring inflation sustainably back to the target. The RBA board, led by Governor Michele Bullock, had voted 6-3 to lift the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.85 percent, marking the highest rate since 2008.

The J.P. Morgan economist pointed out a subtle change in the wording of the minutes that added more support to the view that "the RBA is operationally placing more weight on the CPI data and is willing to look through the softer tone of the GDP/labour numbers."

The drivers behind the 6-3 split on the policy board this time included hawkish members' acute concerns about inflation that underscored the persistent upside surprise in the inflation data, the economist noted. This highlights that risks are still skewed to the upside, he added.

Further, these policymakers also assigned more importance to the risk of policy being too loose, which could boost inflation expectations, than to the danger of unacceptably weakening of the labor market, Kennedy said.

Meanwhile, rate-setters seeking to hold interest rates steady were of the view that it was still too early to see the effect of prior interest rate hikes in the data, even as the GDP and labor market numbers have weakened more than expected. They also raised concerns over housing and investment, citing the fragile sentiment around data-center investment as a growing risk, the economist added.