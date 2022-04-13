13.04.2022 11:46:48

Romania Industrial Production Falls In February

(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production declined in February mainly due to falls in mining and quarrying, and utilities output, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production decreased a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in February.

Manufacturing output grew 0.5 percent monthly in January.

Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 1.4 percent and output in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply fell 2.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 1.0 percent in February.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production increased 3.9 percent monthly in February and grew 0.6 percent from a year ago.

