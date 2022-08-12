Euro - Rumänische Leu - Kurs (EUR - RON)
|
12.08.2022 18:02:49
Romania Industrial Production Falls In June
(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production decreased in June due to falls in manufacturing output and electricity, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.
Industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day adjusted 3.9 percent month-on-month in June.
Manufacturing output fell 2.8 percent monthly in June and production in electricity declined 4.0 percent.
Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying grew 1.6 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 3.7 percent in June.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 4.7 percent monthly in June and fell 2.0 percent from a year ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.