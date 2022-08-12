12.08.2022 18:02:49

Romania Industrial Production Falls In June

(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production decreased in June due to falls in manufacturing output and electricity, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day adjusted 3.9 percent month-on-month in June.

Manufacturing output fell 2.8 percent monthly in June and production in electricity declined 4.0 percent.

Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying grew 1.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 3.7 percent in June.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 4.7 percent monthly in June and fell 2.0 percent from a year ago.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen