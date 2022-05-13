Romania Industrial Production Falls In March

(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production declined in March due to a fall in manufacturing output, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production decreased a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in March.

Manufacturing output dropped 1.6 percent monthly in March. Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying grew 1.2 percent and electricity segment registered an output growth of 1.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 3.9 percent in March.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production expanded 10.6 percent monthly in March, while it fell 1.6 percent from a year ago.