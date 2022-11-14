Euro - Rumänische Leu - Kurs (EUR - RON)
14.11.2022 09:36:04
Romania Industrial Production Grows In September
(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production expanded in September, led by increased output in the manufacturing sector, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.
Industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.6 percent year-over-year in September.
Manufacturing output grew 3.5 percent annually in September. Meanwhile, output produced in the electricity sector plunged 8.0 percent, and that of mining and quarrying slid 2.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production fell an adjusted 0.4 percent in September.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production advanced 12.4 percent monthly and by 0.8 percent yearly in September.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- Schwache Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- DAX schließt über 14.300 Zählern -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete höher in die neue Woche. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Montagshandel schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte präsentierten sich uneinheitlich.