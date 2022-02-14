|
14.02.2022 12:49:15
Romania Industrial Production Rises In December
(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production increased in December, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 1.2 percent month-on-month in December.
Manufacturing output grew 1.0 percent monthly in December and production in mining and quarrying rose 1.1 percent. Electricity production gained 1.6 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 1.1 percent in December.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production increased 7.9 percent monthly in December and grew 2.0 percent from a year ago.
For the January to December period, industrial production grew 7.1 percent.
