14.02.2022 12:49:15

Romania Industrial Production Rises In December

(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production increased in December, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 1.2 percent month-on-month in December.

Manufacturing output grew 1.0 percent monthly in December and production in mining and quarrying rose 1.1 percent. Electricity production gained 1.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 1.1 percent in December.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production increased 7.9 percent monthly in December and grew 2.0 percent from a year ago.

For the January to December period, industrial production grew 7.1 percent.

