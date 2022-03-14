|
Romania Industrial Production Rises In January
(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production rose in January mainly due to growth in the manufacturing output, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 2.9 percent month-on-month in January.
Manufacturing output grew 4.3 percent monthly in January.
Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 2.6 percent and electricity production fell 5.4 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production gained a working-day adjusted 1.1 percent in January.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 1.2 percent monthly in January and grew 1.1 percent from a year ago.
