Romania Industrial Production Rises In January

(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production expanded in January, led by the increased output in the manufacturing sector, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.0 percent month-on-month in January.

Manufacturing output grew 2.4 percent monthly in January. Output in the utilities sector decreased 2.3 percent, and mining and quarrying production dropped 0.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 6.1 percent in January.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production dropped 5.4 percent yearly in January.