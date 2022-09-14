Romania Industrial Production Rises In July

(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production expanded in July, led by increased output in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in July.

Manufacturing output grew 1.3 percent monthly in July, and output produced in the electricity sector was also the same.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 0.8 percent in July.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production dropped 3.1 percent yearly and by 1.9 percent monthly in July.