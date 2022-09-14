14.09.2022 13:12:49

Romania Industrial Production Rises In July

(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production expanded in July, led by increased output in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in July.

Manufacturing output grew 1.3 percent monthly in July, and output produced in the electricity sector was also the same.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 0.8 percent in July.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production dropped 3.1 percent yearly and by 1.9 percent monthly in July.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen