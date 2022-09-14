Euro - Rumänische Leu - Kurs (EUR - RON)
|
14.09.2022 13:12:49
Romania Industrial Production Rises In July
(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production expanded in July, led by increased output in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in July.
Manufacturing output grew 1.3 percent monthly in July, and output produced in the electricity sector was also the same.
On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 0.8 percent in July.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production dropped 3.1 percent yearly and by 1.9 percent monthly in July.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.