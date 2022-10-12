Romania Inflation At 19-Year High; Industrial Production Falls

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated further to a 19-year high in September, while industrial production declined in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 15.9 percent year-over-year in September, following a 15.3 percent increase in August.

Moreover, this was the strongest inflation rate since September 2003, when prices had grown the same 15.9 percent.

Prices for food items surged 19.1 percent annually in September, and those for non-food goods registered a sharp increase of 16.6 percent.

Costs for services were 8.0 percent more expensive compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.3 percent in September.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices rose at a slightly faster rate of 13.4 percent yearly in August versus 13.3 percent in July. The HICP moved up 0.9 percent from a month ago.

Separate data from the statistical office revealed that industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent annually in August.

Among sectors, electricity production alone declined 8.0 percent, and mining and quarrying output slipped 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, manufacturing production grew 1.1 percent.

Compared to the previous month, industrial production rose marginally by 0.1 percent.