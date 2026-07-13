Romania Inflation Eases To 10.4% In June

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in June after rising to just over a three-year high in May, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 10.4 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 10.9 percent increase in May, which was the highest inflation since April 2023, when prices surged 11.2 percent. The expected inflation rate was 10.6 percent.

Food inflation moderated to 5.8 percent from 6.8 percent, and inflation based on non-food items also eased to 12.3 percent from 12.5 percent. Services costs continued to grow sharply by 13.7 percent from last year versus a 13.5 percent spike in May.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed 9.2 percent annually in June, slower than the 9.7 percent increase in May.