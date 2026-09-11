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11.09.2026 09:40:16

Romania Inflation Eases To 6.2%, Lowest In 14 Months

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation moderated further in August to the lowest level in more than a year, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 6.2 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 8.2 percent increase in July. The expected inflation rate was 6.3 percent.

Moreover, the latest inflation rate was the weakest since June 2025, when prices grew 5.7 percent.

Food inflation softened to 2.6 percent from 5.0 percent, and inflation based on non-food items also eased to 6.4 percent from 7.9 percent. Similarly, service costs grew at a slower pace of 11.3 percent versus a 13.7 percent surge in July.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed 6.3 percent annually in August, slower than the 8.2 percent growth a month ago.

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