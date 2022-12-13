Romania Inflation Highest Since March 2003

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated in November to the highest level in more than nineteen-and-a-half years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 16.8 percent year-over-year in November, following a 15.3 percent rise in October.

Further, this was the strongest inflation rate since March 2003, when prices had risen 17.1 percent. The inflation was well above the central bank's target of 2.5 percent.

Prices for food items surged 21.6 percent annually in November, and those for non-food goods registered a sharp increase of 16.2 percent. Costs for services were 9.5 percent more expensive compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.3 percent in November.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices also rose at a faster rate of 14.6 percent yearly in November versus 13.5 percent in October. The HICP increased 1.2 percent from a month ago.