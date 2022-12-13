13.12.2022 10:26:36

Romania Inflation Highest Since March 2003

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated in November to the highest level in more than nineteen-and-a-half years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 16.8 percent year-over-year in November, following a 15.3 percent rise in October.

Further, this was the strongest inflation rate since March 2003, when prices had risen 17.1 percent. The inflation was well above the central bank's target of 2.5 percent.

Prices for food items surged 21.6 percent annually in November, and those for non-food goods registered a sharp increase of 16.2 percent. Costs for services were 9.5 percent more expensive compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.3 percent in November.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices also rose at a faster rate of 14.6 percent yearly in November versus 13.5 percent in October. The HICP increased 1.2 percent from a month ago.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Entscheid: ATX und DAX vorbörslich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen verlieren
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften den Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen beginnen. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen