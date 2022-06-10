Euro - Rumänische Leu - Kurs (EUR - RON)
|
10.06.2022 12:09:37
Romania Inflation Rises Further In May
(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation continued to increase in May amid rising food and non-food prices, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.
Consumer price inflation climbed to 14.5 percent in May from 13.8 percent in April.
Prices for food goods increased 14.25 percent annually in May and those of non-food goods gained 17.18 percent. Prices for services grew 7.47 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 1.2 percent in May.
The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices grew 12.4 percent year-on-year in May, following April's 11.7 percent increase. The HICP moved up 1.2 percent from a month ago.
