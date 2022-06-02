Romania PPI Inflation Eases In April

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer prices continued to rise sharply in April, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Producer prices climbed 47.1 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 51.64 percent surge in March. Prices have been increasing since December 2020.

Prices in the domestic market grew 60.4 percent annually in April and those in the non-domestic market gained 24.3 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy alone jumped 131.35 percent in April compared to last year. Prices for intermediate goods and durable consumer goods increased by 34.27 percent and 15.94 percent, respectively.

Prices for capital goods rose 12.25 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods climbed 14.14 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 1.9 percent in April, led by an 8.29 percent fall in energy prices.