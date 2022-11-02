Euro - Rumänische Leu - Kurs (EUR - RON)
02.11.2022 08:31:27
Romania PPI Inflation Eases In September
(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation eased to a four-month low in September, though it remained strong overall, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Producer prices climbed 46.7 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 53.0 percent surge in August. Prices have been rising since December 2020.
Prices in the domestic market increased 62.9 percent annually in September and those of the foreign market rose 17.8 percent.
Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy grew the most, by 130.7 percent yearly in September, followed by intermediate goods with a 21.3 percent rise.
Prices for capital goods advanced 10.4 percent. Prices for durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods rose by 16.7 percent and 19.1 percent, respectively.
On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 1.0 percent at the end of the third quarter.
