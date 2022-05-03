03.05.2022 12:55:27

Romania Producer Price Inflation Accelerates Sharply

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation increased at a sharp pace in March, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index increased 51.68 percent year-on-year in March, following a 43.86 percent rise in February.

Prices in the domestic market increased 67.63 percent yearly in March and those in the non-domestic market rose 24.19 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy accelerated 55.04 percent annually in March. Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 32.38 percent and 11.96 percent, respectively.

Prices for durable consumer goods gained 16.92 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods rose 11.86 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices grew 6.97 percent in March, led by a more than 15.0 percent increase in energy prices.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien -- Hang Seng verliert
In Asien sind weiterhin die meisten Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen, in Hongkong geht es aber nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen