Romania Producer Price Inflation At 10-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation eased to the lowest rate in ten months, though it remained strong overall, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

Producer prices increased 41.08 percent year-on-year in October, after a 46.68 percent growth in September.

The latest inflation was the lowest since December last year, when prices rose 33.29 percent.

Prices in the domestic market surged 53.77 percent yearly in October and those in the foreign market advanced 17.09 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy climbed 100.06 percent. Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods gained by 20.52 percent and 9.52 percent, respectively.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods grew 19.49 percent and those for durable consumer goods rose by 14.99 percent.

Compared to the previous month, producer prices increased 2.24 percent in October.