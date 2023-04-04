04.04.2023 08:56:37

Romania Producer Price Inflation At 17-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation eased further to the lowest rate in nearly one-and-a-half years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index increased 21.6 percent year-on-year in February, after a 23.9 percent growth in January.

The latest inflation was the lowest since September 2021, when prices risen 19.6 percent.

Prices in the domestic market surged 27.4 percent yearly in February and those in the foreign market advanced 8.4 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy climbed 39.9 percent annually in February.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods and durable goods gained by 17.7 percent and 11.3 percent, respectively.

Compared to the previous month, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent in February.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert fester. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen