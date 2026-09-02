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02.09.2026 08:49:45

Romania Producer Price Inflation Eases To 8.8%

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation eased in July to the lowest level in four months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index climbed 8.8 percent yearly in July, slower than the 14.9 percent increase in June, which was the highest increase since March 2023. Prices have been rising since July 2025.

The price index for the intermediate goods industry surged 11.4 percent annually in July, and energy prices were 10.1 percent more expensive. Prices for capital goods rose 6.2 percent, and an increase in the non-durable consumer goods industry was 5.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.7 percent in July.

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