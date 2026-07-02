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02.07.2026 09:45:10

Romania Producer Price Inflation Highest In Over 3 Years

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated further in May to the highest level in just over three years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer price index climbed 12.1 percent yearly in May, faster than the 10.3 percent increase in April. Prices have been rising since July 2025.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since March 2023, when prices rose 15.1 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for the energy industry alone grew 23.8 percent, and those for the intermediate goods showed a price growth of 9.9 percent. Costs for the capital goods segment rose 5.9 percent, and the price index for non-durable consumer goods increased 5.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.4 percent in May.

Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in the country rose slightly to 6.4 percent in May from 6.3 percent in April. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 6.2 percent.

There were 522,100 unemployed people in May compared to 512,100 in the previous month.

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