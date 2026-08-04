Romania Producer Price Inflation Highest Since March 2023

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated further in June to the highest level in more than three years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 12.7 percent yearly in June, faster than the 11.9 percent increase in May. Prices have been rising since July 2025.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since March 2023, when prices rose 15.1 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for the energy industry alone grew 24.5 percent, and those for the intermediate goods also showed a double-digit growth of 10.2 percent. Costs for the capital goods segment rose 6.4 percent, and the price index for non-durable consumer goods increased 5.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent in June.