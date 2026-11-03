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03.11.2026 13:53:49

Romania Producer Price Inflation Highest Since March 2023

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated in September to the highest level in three-and-a-half years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 13.8 percent yearly in September, faster than the 11.8 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the fastest increase since March 2023, when prices climbed 15.1 percent.

The price index for the energy industry surged 24.9 percent annually in September, and those for intermediate goods were 11.9 percent more expensive. Prices for capital goods rose 6.1 percent, and an increase in the non-durable consumer goods industry was 5.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 2.6 percent in September.

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