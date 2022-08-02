Romania Producer Price Inflation Rises In June

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation increased in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index grew 48.06 percent year-over-year in June, following a 46.60 percent rise in May.

Prices in the domestic market rose 61.20 percent annually in June and those in the non-domestic market gained 25.47 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy surged 139.64 percent yearly in June. Prices for intermediate goods and durable consumer goods increased by 29.63 percent and 18.08 percent, respectively.

Prices for capital goods rose 10.44 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods rose 15.99 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 3.14 percent in June.